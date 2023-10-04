Kennedy Agyapong’s campaign team in the Ashanti Region has called the bluff of the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, over his threat to cause the arrest of the flagbearer aspirant.

According to the team, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has no basis for making the threat of taking legal action against the Assin Central MP.

Chairman Wontumi at a press conference in Kumasi earlier on Wednesday threatened to cause the arrest of Kennedy Agyapong if he “threatens” him again.

However, speaking at a news conference to react to an earlier press conference organized by Chairman Wontumi, Kennedy Agyapong’s team dared him to arrest the Assin Central MP.

They insisted that available information they have shows that Chairman Wontumi has rather engaged in acts that warrant his arrest.

William Kusi, Ashanti regional campaign spokesperson for the Kennedy Agyapong campaign team, said, “We believe that if the party has national executive members who are well-meaning, who are determined to make sure that the party progresses, they will pay attention to some of these misconducts and deal with them. And this is what our candidate had the opportunity in Kumasi and spoke of.”

“He has also mentioned that he will cause the arrest of our candidate. I will call it a bluff and dare him to arrest our candidate. Because before Wontumi, there were many typical Asante men who won battles. As much as we respect him and his office, he should be careful. Our candidate said an eye for an eye, so we are ready.”

On the allegations by Chairman Wontumi on the involvement of Kennedy Agyapong in the murder of Ahmed Suale, Kennedy Agyapong’s team urged Chairman Wontumi to desist from making such comments.

“We are telling him to desist from making those loose comments because murder is a first-degree felony, and you cannot do propaganda with it. You should have proper evidence. All of us are waiting for justice as far as Ahmed Suale is concerned. And so, till thy kingdom come, we want Ahmed Suale’s killers to be apprehended. If they don’t and we come to power, we will make sure that those who killed Ahmed Suale are apprehended,” Mr. Kusi added.