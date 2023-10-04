Clubless Andre Ayew has been dropped from the Black Stars squad ahead of the international friendly games against the United States of America and Mexico.

Black Stars Head Coach, Chris Hughton also left Baba Rahman who plays for the Greek side, PAOK from the 23-man squad while Brighton and Hove Albion’s explosive full-back, Tariq Lamptey makes a return to the national team.

Arsenal’s Thomas Partey has also been called up to represent Ghana after missing the last international break due to a muscle injury.

Edmund Addo who has not played a single club football this season has been included in the team while Abdul Fatawu Issahaku of Leicester City misses out on a place.

Ghana will take on Mexico at the Bank of America Stadium – in Charlotte on October 14 before taking on the United States of America on October 18, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee.

See the full squad here: