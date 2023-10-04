New Patriotic Party flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has dismissed reports that he made derogatory comments against his party.

Mr Agyapong is captured on video accusing members of the NPP of looting money as “if there’s no tomorrow” when he organised a ‘Showdown’ walk in Kumasi over the weekend.

But in a statement issued on October 4, the Assin North MP said the video was “culled from a private meeting” he had with communicators in Kumasi.

He said the video was doctored to create disaffection for him.

“I wish to stress the point that the offending video was culled from a private meeting with some communicators in Kumasi, Ashanti Region, over the weekend, and edited to purposefully create disaffection towards me, Ken Ohene Agyapong and to bring the Akufo-Addo government into disrepute. Indeed, I told the gathering not to be fooled by the lies against our government and party,” he rejected the claims.

The vociferous lawmaker acknowledged the President’s commitment to the fight against corruption.

He expressed his hope to lead the party to ‘break the eight’ together with NPP members to face the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama for a ‘Showdown’ in the 2024 general elections.

“I am fully aware of the commitment shown by President Akufo-Addo, in deeds and institutional reforms,

in combatting the canker of corruption in Ghana and the challenges that entail. I remain a committed member of our great Party and hope to lead us in our quest to ‘break the eight’, as together, we face John Mahama and the NDC for the SHOWDOWN on December 7, 2024,” he said.

