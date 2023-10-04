The National House of Chiefs has sent its condolences to former President John Agyekum Kufuor, who lost his wife First Lady Theresa Kufuor over the weekend.

The National House of Chiefs also prayed for the former President, asking God to grant him and the entire family peace and strength as they go through these trying times.

In a statement signed for the President of the National House of Chiefs by the Public Relations Officer, Stephen Owusu, it said, “On behalf of members of the National House of Chiefs, I wish to express my deepest condolences on the demise of Mrs. Theresa Aba Kufuor, former first lady of the Republic of Ghana whose tireless advocate was the well-being of Ghanaians. At this difficult time, our prayer is that God will grant the former President. His Excellency John Agyekum Kufuor (WIDOWER) and the entire family peace and strength that comes from God our creator.”

Madam Kufuor passed away on Sunday, October 1, 2023, following an extended period of illness at the age of 87.

