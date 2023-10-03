Inmates of the Senior Correction Centre in Mamobi, Accra on Monday, October 2, 2023, experienced the much-touted benevolent, compassionate and generous hands of renowned Ghanaian business mogul and philanthropist, Nana Kobo.

Nana Kobo, in the company of ace Ghanaian Highlife artiste, Kwabena Kwabena paid a quintessential visit to the correction facility to support the inmates and stimulate their interest and hope for a better life despite their current challenging situations.

During his visit, Nana Kobo was accompanied by the renowned Ghanaian Highlife artiste, Kwabena Kwabena, adding an extra layer of significance to the event.

Together, they aimed to uplift the spirits of the inmates and instill hope for a better future, despite the challenging circumstances they currently face.

Nana Kobo’s contributions impressive gesture included the donation of various essential items worth hundreds of thousands of cedis.

These items encompassed sacks of rice, boxes of bottled water, packs of assorted drinks, various food items, and toiletries, all of which will undoubtedly aid the inmates during their stay at the prison facility.

In addition to these material donations, Nana Kobo also generously provided an undisclosed but significant amount of money to the Senior Correction Centre.

Prior to making the donation, Nana Kobo feted the inmates during which he shared some important and priceless words of motivation and inspiration with them.

Using his awe-inspiring story as an example, Nana Kobo charged the inmates not to give up on life and continue to hope for the best.

He encouraged them to leverage some of the opportunities offered by the prison and turn their lives around when they eventually leave the facility.

“What I will tell you is that don’t lose hope. Don’t give up on life because challenges are part of life. Nothing comes easy in this life. You will suffer and face challenges but at the end of the day, you’ll be successful.

“We built our life slowly and methodically. We fell down but didn’t stay there and that is why we are here today. Let your lives reflect that of Christ so that one day you’ll have testimonies. God bless you all and lift you up from your current challenges”, he said.

Kwabena Kwabena, on his part, entertained the inmates with some of his hit and inspirational songs and encouraged them to keep their hopes alive.

He reserved special praises for Nana Kobo for coming to the aid of the inmates and beseeched the grace of heaven on him.

Receiving the items on behalf of the prison service and inmates, the prison described as overwhelming the gesture by Nana Kobo and prayed spiritedly for him.

She assured that the items will be used for the intended purpose.