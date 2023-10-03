Members of the Health Service Workers Union are growing increasingly worried as they have reiterated calls for the government to release funds for the payment of their tier two pension to safeguard their interests when they go on retirement.

According to the Union, the delay in releasing their tier two contributions to fund managers will have an adverse effect on their pensions since the amount cannot be invested early enough to yield profit for them during their retirement.

As a result of the development, members of the Union are extremely disturbed by the delay in releasing the funds to the fund managers.

John Paateri, the industrial relations officer of the Health Service Workers Union, said the Union wants the government to urgently ensure the payment of the agreed-upon allowances to which they are entitled in their collective agreements.

“Apart from the pension scheme issue that we raised, we have also raised issues with the payment of agreed allowances in our collective agreements. We have agreements with the Ministry of Health and all its agencies. Some facilities are complying with the collective agreements and some are partially complying with the collective agreement. We urge those that are not paying to abide by the collective agreement, and we want the government to ensure that all these agencies are abiding by the collective agreement so that the members will also enjoy the fruit of their labor.”