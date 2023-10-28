Many continue to make generous donations in support of Citi FM/Citi TV’s “OperationRebuild” project, which aims to build resettlement centres for the people affected by the Akosombo dam spillage.

The OperationRebuild project was announced on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, on the Citi Breakfast Show on Citi FM by the Managing Director of Citi FM and Citi TV, Samuel Attah-Mensah.

The project is expected to commence in the Torkpo community in the Shai Osudoku District of the Greater Accra Region. It will be situated at a school in the area so that it can be converted into a classroom after the emergency has passed.

The Friday edition of the Citi Breakfast Show was inundated with heartwarming donations from organizations and associations.

Dannex Ayrton Starwin Plc (DASPharma), a manufacturer of high-quality pharmaceutical drugs in Ghana, came through with a GH¢10,000 donation and drugs to support phase two of Citi FM/Citi TV’s relief efforts.

The Gladiators Cycling Club, a mixed-gender private non-profit organization, also donated GH¢10,000 to the campaign.

The Koforidua Electricity Company of Ghana Senior Staff donated GH¢15,000.

Pink and Blue Prime Limited considered the possible challenges young women will likely face in getting access to sanitary products and came on board to donate sanitary pads.

Dano Milk Ghana also thought of the dairy needs of the affected people and donated GH¢22,000 worth of dairy products.

Ghana Electrometer boosted the campaign by donating mattresses and assorted items.

Zonta Clubs of Ghana donated cash of GH¢1,000 and other assorted items.



Startrite Montessori School Limited also made an appearance with a check of GH¢20,000.