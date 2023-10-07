The National Democratic Congress (NDC) will hold parliamentary primaries in five outstanding constituencies on October 28 and 31, 2023.

The constituencies are Gomoa Central (Central region), Amenfi East, Tarkwa Nsuaem, Evalue Ajomoro Gwira (Western region), and Akontombra (Western North region).

The primary for the Odododiodioo constituency in Accra will be held on October 31, 2023, due to the final funeral rites of the late Ga Manye.

This was contained in a statement signed and issued by the General Secretary of the NDC, Fiifi Fiavi Kwartey on Saturday.

“Regional Chairmen are entreated to put in place the necessary mechanisms for the smooth holding of the primaries and revert to us where there are challenges,” he added.

The party said the nomination would be opened from Friday 6th to Saturday 7th October 2023; submission of forms would be from Tuesday 10th to Wednesday 11th October 2023; Vetting would be on Saturday, October 14, 2023, while appeal would be on October 16, 2023.

