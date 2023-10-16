The Police have rescued one Nana Ottupre Kwagyan, the chief of Kubease, a suburb of Kwahu Abetifi in the Eastern Region who was allegedly kidnapped by some unknown men.

Preliminary police report has indicated that the alleged victim, in the early morning of today, Monday, 16th October 2023, was forcefully taken from his house by some six (6) persons to an unknown location.

The swift intervention of the police following a report of the incident led to the rescue of the victim at Abene.

The victim is currently in safe custody while the investigation continues to get the perpetrators arrested.