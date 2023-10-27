The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), has released the voting centres for its upcoming presidential primaries scheduled for November 4, 2023.

The election which will elect a flagbearer to represent the party in the 2024 general elections will take place in the various constituencies across all 16 regions of the country.

The four-horse race is between the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, MP for Assin, Central Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, former Agirc Minister, Dr Owusu Akoto Afriyie, former MP for Mampong Francis Addai-Nimoh.

The former Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen resigned from the party in September, after the Special Delegates Conference and declared his intention to contest as an independent candidate citing intimidation of his supporters.

The party has informed the police to deal ruthlessly with party supporters who will foment troubles on election day.

The party on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, held its balloting where Kennedy Agyapong picked the first slot followed by Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia who picked the second slot.

Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto picked the third slot while former MP for Mampong, Francis Addai Nimo picked the fourth slot.

The balloting was conducted by the party’s national election committee.

Delegates in the Central Region will vote at Robert Mensah Stadium in Cape Coast, whereas those in Greater Accra will vote at YMCA, Mawuli Senior High School will also be the voting centre for delegates in the Volta Region.

St. Louis College of Education will be the centre for delegates in Ashanti Region. Eastern Region will also take place at the SEC/TEC SCH, Koforidua of the Juaben constituency.

Western Region will also be at John Bitar Club House Dwinasen 1 of the North Sefwi Wiawso constituency.

Check the voting centres below:

NPP NOVEMBER 4, 2023, PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION- REGIONAL EXECUTIVES VOTING CENTERS

S/N REGION CONSTITUENCY VOTING CENTER

1 Western Sekondi Gyandu Park, Sekondi

2 Central Cape Coast South Robert Mensah Stadium

3 Greater Accra Korley Klottey YMCA

4 Volta Ho Central Mawuli Senior High School

5 Eastern New Juaben South SEC/TEC SCH, Koforidua 6 Ashanti Manhyia South ST. Louis College of Education

7 Western North Sefwi Wiawso John Bitar Club House Dwinasen 1

8 Ahafo Asunafo North Presby Primary A&B Goaso

9 Bono Sunyani West Odomaseman SHS, Odomase

10 Bono East Techiman South S.D.A Primary School, Techiman

11 Oti Krachi East Dambai Training College

12 Northern Tamale Central Jubilee Park 13 Savannah Damongo Community Center, Damongo

14 Upper West Wa Municipal Wa Technical School

15 North East Nalerigu-Gambaga Zobzia Primary School, Gambaga

16 Upper East Bolgatanga Central House of Chiefs

NOV 4 Primaries – Voting Centres