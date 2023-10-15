In a distressing incident that unfolded during the vetting process of parliamentary candidate aspirants for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Odododiodio constituency, Greater Accra Region, on Friday, October 13, 2023, Ms. Akosua Otchere, a dedicated journalist from Citi 97.3 FM and Citi TV, was subjected to a severe assault while diligently performing her professional duties.

The assault took place at the NDC’s Greater Accra Regional Office in South La and resulted in Ms. Otchere suffering physical harm and the forcible seizure of her mobile phone. Subsequently, Ms. Otchere received the necessary medical attention and is recovering.

We wish to make the following statements:

1. Citi FM and Citi TV emphatically condemn this unprovoked act of violence against a journalist. It represents a serious violation of media freedom and journalist safety, fundamental principles in any democratic society.

2. Press freedom is a cornerstone of any vibrant democracy, ensuring that the public has access to unbiased and uncensored information. The assault on Ms. Otchere underscores the importance of safeguarding this freedom and protecting journalists, who are the frontline agents in delivering news to the public.

3. The management of Citi FM and Citi TV has formally lodged a complaint at the La Police Station to ensure a lawful investigation into this matter. We demand swift and thorough action from the police administration to identify and apprehend those responsible for the assault on Ms. Otchere. Until those responsible for this assault are arrested and brought to justice, journalists will not feel safe in the execution of their professional duties.

4. We want to make it unequivocally clear that the management of Citi FM and Citi TV is prepared and willing to cooperate fully with the police in both the investigation and successful prosecution of those culpable. Our commitment to justice is unwavering.

5. The incident in question transpired amidst escalating turmoil at the venue, where individuals associated with one of the candidates engaged in acts of vandalism, including the destruction of party property and pelting stones at the members of the vetting committee.

6. It is paramount to emphasise that Ms. Otchere was present as a journalist with the sole purpose of documenting the event and had no involvement in the disturbances caused by any party members or sympathizers. Her assault was entirely unprovoked and unjustified.

7. The NDC has issued a statement, dated October 14, 2023, condemning the incident and promising to conduct an investigation. We appreciate their swift acknowledgement of the incident and their commitment to investigating it.

8. We are fully prepared to provide the NDC with any relevant information in our custody or cooperation required to aid the party’s investigation. We eagerly await a prompt but meaningful outcome.

9. We, the staff and management of Citi FM and Citi TV, stand together in unwavering support of our colleague, Ms. Otchere, during these challenging times. We want her to know that she is not alone in her journey to seek justice. Ms. Otchere’s dedication, courage, and commitment to delivering quality journalism have been an inspiration to us all. As she bravely recovers from this distressing incident, we extend our heartfelt solidarity, love, and strength to her. We will continue to stand by her side, supporting her in every possible way and ensuring that her rights as a journalist and a citizen are protected.

10. We express our sincere gratitude to fellow media organisations and the public for their support and solidarity during this challenging time.

Issued by Management