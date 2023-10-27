The Funeral Planning Committee of the Ga Traditional Council has lined up a number of activities for the final funeral service of the late Queen Naa Dedei Omaedru III.
The funeral service is scheduled for Saturday, October 27.
In a statement, the Council indicated that there will be both Christian and Traditional burial rites for the late Ga Manye. A vigil will take place today, Friday, October 27.
Activities lined up include a procession of Ga chiefs and their flags, burial rituals and musketry, and a procession of flags to the casket by Asafoianyemei.
There will be a thanksgiving service at the Holy Trinity Cathedral on Sunday.
The funeral service is expected to attract various paramount chiefs, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, ministers of state, and several foreign dignitaries.
An interim injunction slapped against the ceremony was set aside by the court on October 26, paving the way for the final funeral rites of the late Ga Manye to proceed as scheduled.
Justice Patrick Baayeh, the High Court judge who granted the order of interim injunction, subsequently said that the order was an error.
All shops, offices, and schools have been banned from operating on the funeral day.
Read below the programme line for the funeral service
WORKING COPY FOR GA MANYE PROGRAM
FRIDAY VIGIL
6 pm: Short Service
6.30pm Adesa Taloi
Nii Kwardey Ntreh
Saayei
SATURDAY
9-11 AM CHRISTIAN BURIAL RITES
11-11.30am Short break for chiefs
11.45am Procession of Ga chiefs and their flags
Ga Chiefs seated – Rendition of King Tackie song by Lumina
12pm TRADITIONAL BURIAL RITES
The arrival of Paramount Chiefs from various Traditional Councils, the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs and National House of Chiefs. (To be led by Asafoiatsemei and Asafoianyemei)
Procession of Asafo flags
Otsiamifoi bid farewell led by the Gã Paramount Otsiami
Mãnyemei bid farewell led by head of Mãnyemei
Lumei bid farewell
Dzasefoi (“Kingmakers”)
Sentsemei (“Stool elders”) etc Mãntsemei bid farewell
Bringing Out The Casket
Asafoiatsemei, Asafoianyemei procession of flags to the casket
Rituals to bring out the casket
Casket brought out in procession:
The flags
Asafoianyemei with casket supported by Asafoiatsemei
The casket is placed on a catafalque
Burial Rituals
Asafoi atsemei and Asafoi anyemei circle around the casket
Prayers of the Dzaasefoi and Weku Nukpai over Casket
Slaughtering of Goat
Musketery
Asafoi atsemei and Asafoi anyemei circle around the Casket with muskets and Kple
Heads of Asafo give 7-gun salute led by Ga Asafo
Asere
Abola
Gbese Sempe Akpagaadzen Otublohum Ngleshie
Gun salute by the Asafoi atsemei and nyemei of the other regions Asafo war songs and Lighting of gunpowder around the Casket
Manye Naa Dedei Omaedru III farewell dance
All stand
Asafo carries the Casket 3 X waist high round the park
Casket dances all styles represented by the drums on the park
Mãnye Naa Dedei Omaedru bids farewell to specific chiefs and various dignitaries Dignitaries touch the casket three times to bid farewell to her as well
Final round for Naa Dedei to say farewell to all guests
Moving to Final Destination
Asafoi atsemei and nyemei now carry the Casket on their head towards Accra All chiefs exit to wait at their palaces for the Casket to pass by for final farewell Casket leaves Accra to final private destination
Possession by the Woyei and Wohii
SUNDAY
10am THANKSGIVING SERVICE AT THE HOLY TRINITY CATHEDRAL
FINAL RITES AT GA MANTSE PALACE