The Alliance of Feminists Civil Societies Organisations (AFCSOs) has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as a matter of urgency to consider relocating flood victims to the Saglemi Housing Project.

The Volta River Authority (VRA) commenced the controlled water spillage from the Akosombo and Kpong Dams on September 15, 2023, due to a consistent rise in the inflow pattern and water level of the Akosombo reservoir.

The spillage has resulted in thousands of residents in South Tongu, North Tongu, Central Tongu, Asuogyaman, and several other residents being displaced.

AFCSOs in a statement issued on Wednesday said “The AFCSOs is calling on His Excellency the President of the republic as a matter of urgency to consider relocating flood victims to Saglemi Housing Project while awaiting finality to be brought to this critical issue.”

“We call on the government, as a matter of urgency, to provide flood victims decent accommodation by relocating them to Saglemi housing project as the right to shelter is a fundamental human right while other interventions are being provided for them.”

The alliance also urged the government to prepare adequate compensation for the victims to help minimize the impact of the flood especially the women and children as they would eventually be most affected in these areas,” it added.