The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George, has berated the Bank of Ghana Governor, Dr Ernest Addison, for failing to show up to receive a petition from the Minority demanding his removal.

Mr. George claims that Dr. Addison snubbed the Minority because of the large crowd that participated in the #OccupyBoGprotest.

In a media interview on Wednesday, October 4, Mr. George insisted that the NDC MPs will not relent on their demands until the Governor resigns.

“We were told stories that he wasn’t well and later told that he would come and receive our petition, and we stood there for an hour and more and still failed to show up and sent a watchman to come and meet us.”

“I’ve always maintained that man (Dr. Ernest Addison) is a coward, and we will protest till he comes out to receive our petition,” he said.

Dr Addison on Tuesday failed to show up to receive the petition from the NDC MPs.

Dr. Addison failed to show up to receive the petition from the NDC MPs on Tuesday.

The leadership of the OccupyBoG protest were met by Wing Commander Kwame Asare Boateng and a host of the Bank’s leadership, who told the protesters that Dr. Addison was in a meeting with a team from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and was therefore unavailable to receive the petition.

However, the Minority described the decision by Dr. Addison as appalling and disappointing.