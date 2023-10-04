Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif has clinched his first BET award for “Best International Flow” at the just-ended 2023 Hip Hop Awards.

This is a historic moment for Black Sherif and for Ghanaian music. He beat out nine other rappers for the award, including three other African artists: Aka and K.O from South Africa and Sampa The Great from Zimbabwe.

He was also nominated alongside some of the biggest names in international Hip Hop, such as Central Cee (UK), J Hus (UK), and Ninho (France).

This is the second time that Black Sherif has been nominated for a BET award in the “Best International Flow” category. He was also nominated in 2022 but lost the award to Benjamin Epps.

Congratulations to Black Sherif on this incredible achievement!