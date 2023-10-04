October marks the start of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, putting Delta in the pink with a series of initiatives around the world to raise money for the non-profit organization, Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) and other breast cancer charities across the world.

Delta’s support for BCRF dates back to 2005. Since then, employees and Delta customers have raised more than $24 million, including $3 million raised in 2022, helping to fund 99 research projects.

In October, Delta frontline and below-wing employees across the airline’s 4,000 daily flights will be sporting pink uniforms, special pink lemonade will be served on board and special, pink-themed merchandise including hats, scarves and t-shirts will be available to purchase with all proceeds going to support BCRF. Customers can purchase items using foreign currency or donate to the cause if they prefer.

In Ghana, over 4,000 new cases of breast cancer, particularly in women are diagnosed annually. Unfortunately, nearly half of these women lose their lives. Research suggest that Ghanaian women are diagnosed at a more advanced stage accounting for about 70% due to the lack of education, awareness, myths and misconceptions.

For years, Delta has contributed massively to the breast cancer community in Ghana through its collaboration with Breast Care International (BCI). The solid partnership between Delta and BCI have screened more than 65,000 people and recorded many suspected cases. This year, the airline will join BCI to embark on a Health walk to advocate for more awareness and education in the fight to end breast cancer. There will also be free breast screening in various rural communities across the country and at Delta premises at Nester Square, Accra.

“Giving back is in Delta’s DNA and Delta people, many of whom have been directly affected by breast cancer, are the driving force behind our annual fundraising,” said Eliona Baddoo, Delta’s Marketing and Sales Manager for Ghana, Liberia and Cote d’Ivoire. “From joining in pink-themed events at the airport to sipping pink lemonade on board Delta’s iconic pink plane on select trans-Atlantic flights, we are uniting our people, friends, families and customers in Delta’s work to support BCRF and carry us closer to a cure.”

Delta is committed to providing affordable and quality service to Ghanaians. Delta operates daily flights between Accra and New York maintaining its position as the leading US carrier in Ghana. The Delta hubs in New York – JFK and Atlanta offer an unsurpassed network of hundreds of convenient onward connections worldwide.