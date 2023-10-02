The National Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Stephen Ntim has tasked Regional Chairmen and for that matter, members of the party to work tirelessly to ensure the party retains power in the 2024 general election.

Mr Ntim placed that charge upon the Regional Chairmen when he convened an emergency meeting with them on Thursday, September 28, 2023, at the party’s headquarters in Asylum Down, Accra.

The meeting discussed inter alia recent happenings in the party, and the way forward.

“I used the occasion to admonish them to keep focused and work hard to win their respective regions for the party in 2024. I have their utmost assurance and commitment to duty. Together, we can,” Mr Ntim said.

Between the NPP and NDC, power has changed hands every eight years since the inception of the Fourth Republic in 1992.

The NPP ahead of the 2024 election, has set out a target dubbed ‘breaking the 8’ to break this jinx by retaining power in 2024.

The Election Committee of the NPP has slated the presidential primary for November 4, 2023.

The four flagbearer aspirants participating in the presidential primary are Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, former Minister of Food and Agriculture Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and Member of Parliament for Mampong, Francis Addai-Nimo.