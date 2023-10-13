Residents of Tamale find themselves back in darkness, despite NEDCo’s promise of a full power supply restoration on Tuesday, October 10, 2023.

This comes after management assured Citi News of a swift resolution, prompted by the growing fears of a return to the era of load shedding.

Residents had previously voiced their complaints about frequent outages experienced in September and early October.

On Thursday, October 12, 2023, the electricity supply to Tamale township was interrupted around 10 p.m., leaving residents without power until 9:20 a.m. on Friday, October 13, 2023.

Prior to the power restoration, those who slept in darkness had to contend with repeated outages on Friday morning.

Some residents expressed their frustration about the situation, calling on NEDCo to find a lasting solution to the problem.

William Paa Kwasi, in an interview with Citi News, expressed his concerns about his damaged refrigerator due to the erratic outages in Tamale.

“You go to sleep and wake up to a power outage. Sometimes they don’t restore it after the maintenance works, and we experience repeated on-and-off electricity, which has a damaging impact on our gadgets,” he bemoaned.

Another resident who preferred to remain anonymous called on NEDCo’s management to redirect their substantial salaries towards investing in modern facilities to provide quality service.

“They should refrain from paying themselves hefty salaries and, instead, invest in improving service delivery.”