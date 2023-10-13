To our valued readers and the individuals involved:

1. In our previous article titled “ATO FORSON HAS REQUESTED FOR PLEA BARGAIN IN €2.3M AMBULANCE CASE – DEPUTY AG CONFIRMS,” published on Friday the 13th day of October 2023, we reported that Hon Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson had sought a plea bargain deal through a third party. We also attributed statements to Deputy Attorney General Alfred Tuah-Yeboah in support of this claim.

2. We now acknowledge that our original story contained inaccuracies. It has come to our attention that Hon Ato Forson did not seek a plea bargain deal as initially reported, and that our report was incorrect. We deeply regret the widespread embarrassment that this may have caused Hon Ato Forson.

3. We also wish to extend our sincere apologies to Hon Tuah-Yeboah for misrepresenting his interview with Citinewsroom.com. We understand the importance of accurate reporting and the potential harm that inaccurate information can cause to individuals and their reputations.

4. Citinewsroom.com remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of journalism and integrity. We have, therefore, taken immediate steps to rectify this error and ensure that such inaccuracies do not occur in the future.

5. Once again, we sincerely apologize to Hon Ato Forson and Hon Tuah-Yeboah for any inconvenience and harm our previous report may have caused. We appreciate your understanding and will continue to strive for excellence in our reporting.

Sincerely,

Editor, Citinewsroom.com