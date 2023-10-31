The Volta River Authority (VRA) has announced the conclusion of the controlled spilling of the Akosombo dam.

In a statement issued on October 30, the VRA said, “The Volta River Authority (VRA) wishes to inform the public, particularly residents living along the Lower Volta River and its environs, that the controlled spillage from the Akosombo dam, which began on September 15, 2023, has come to an end.”

VRA expressed appreciation for the support received from government agencies and stakeholders for the affected communities.

It expressed appreciation to government agencies and stakeholders for their support to the affected communities.

“The end of the controlled spillage notwithstanding, VRA is committed to continuing its relief and rehabilitation efforts until lives and livelihoods are restored. VRA wishes to take this opportunity to acknowledge the various Government agencies and stakeholders for their support to the impacted communities.”

The Deputy Chief Executive Officer of VRA, Ing. Edward Obeng-Kenzo, announced on October 28 that the water inflow into the Akosombo dam had significantly decreased.

VRA indicated that the water level as of Friday, October 27, had dropped to an acceptable level due to the closure of the gate.

This reduction was also attributed to the decrease in the amount of water that had been spilled.

VRA began the controlled water spillage from the Akosombo and Kpong Dams on September 15, 2023, due to a consistent rise in the inflow pattern and water level of the Akosombo reservoir.

Thousands of residents in South Tongu, North Tongu, Central Tongu, Asuogyaman, and several other areas had their homes submerged due to the spillage.

Many stakeholders, including Citi FM/Citi TV, reached out to the affected communities to provide them with relief items.