Afrobeats sensation Rema delivered a thrilling performance at the 2023 Ballon d’Or awards ceremony on Monday.

During the ceremony in Paris, Rema delivered an electrifying performance that left the audience in awe, showcasing his incredible talent and stage presence.

Attendees were left with a lasting impression of his unique blend of Afrobeat and contemporary sounds, solidifying his status as one of Nigeria’s most promising musical exports.

Rema was invited to perform his hit song ‘Calm Down’ after Manchester City won the prize for Club of the Season.

Rema stepped off the stage to shake hands with the many football stars sitting in the front row including Erling Haaland and Vinicius Jr.

Social media users were excited to see Rema perform his famous song at the ceremony.

“Nigeria to the world, Africa to the world proud of you Rema,” Says Mustapha Mayowa on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The Ballon d’Or is an esteemed individual award in the world of football, established by France Football magazine in 1956, and Lionel Messi expectedly clinched the men’s prize for the eighth time in his incredible career, owing largely to his triumph with Argentina at the 2022 World Cup.