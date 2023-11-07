The Adunyame Foundation marked its founder’s birthday with a gathering of over 200 enthusiastic female students from Accra Newtown Basic 3 School on October 30, 2023.

Under the warm sun of Accra, the young girls had the opportunity to engage in a series of empowerment activities designed to inspire and educate.

The celebration was not only a commemoration of Frema Adunyame’s birthday but also a reaffirmation of the foundation’s dedication to nurturing the potential of these adolescent girls.

The girls, full of energy and dreams, were invited to participate in activities that encouraged self-confidence, education, and personal growth.

These activities are part of the Adunyame Foundation’s mission to equip underprivileged youth with the tools they need to succeed in an ever-changing world.

A highlight of the event was when the young students joined Frema Adunyame in cutting her birthday cake, symbolizing the foundation’s commitment to the empowerment of young girls and the celebration of their dreams and aspirations.

The girls’ beaming smiles and cheerful laughter filled the air, creating a memorable atmosphere of encouragement and hope.

The celebration also included a shared meal, ensuring enough food for all the students and staff. This act of generosity reflects the foundation’s commitment to addressing not only educational needs but also basic necessities and well-being.

Speaking at the event, Frema Adunyame emphasised her dedication to the growth and empowerment of young girls. She made a heartfelt promise to position herself as a mentor and guardian to all girls in and around Ghana, further strengthening the sense of community and support that the foundation represents.

Mrs. Comfort Akayagre, the headmistress of Accra Newtown Basic 3 School, expressed her deep gratitude to the Adunyame Foundation for its commitment to the cause. She also emphasized the importance of external support in shaping the lives of these young girls.

“Sometimes, school alone and the efforts of parents may not be enough,” Mrs. Akayagre remarked. “We are always grateful to receive such support and attention. We hope more individuals and corporate bodies will follow the foundation’s lead in empowering our girls.”

The Adunyame Foundation’s birthday celebration at Accra Newtown Basic 3 School was more than a joyful gathering; it demonstrated how a commitment to education and empowerment can light up the lives of young individuals and foster a brighter future for all.

The foundation continues to inspire and empower the next generation of leaders and changemakers.