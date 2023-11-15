President Akufo-Addo is demanding a formal apology and reparations from the Western world for what he describes as inhumane treatment meted out to Africans during the slave trade.

Akufo-Addo says Africa must be compensated for the human rights abuses suffered under the slave masters.

Speaking at the first-ever Accra Reparation Conference, Nana Akufo-Addo says reparations should be a must, but while we are at it, European countries that engaged in the slave trade must apologize for the crimes committed against Africans.

“It is time for Africa, thirty million of whose sons and daughters had their freedoms curtailed and sold into slavery, also to receive reparations. No amount of money can restore the damage caused by the Transatlantic Slave Trade and its consequences, which spanned many centuries, but surely, this is a matter that the world must confront and can no longer ignore.”

“And even before these discussions on reparations conclude, the entire continent of Africa deserves a formal apology from the European nations involved in the slave trade.”