Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has touted the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government as the most transparent and accountable in the history of Ghana.

He attributed this accomplishment to the implementation of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016, Act 921, which was passed to regulate the financial management of the public sector within a macroeconomic and fiscal framework.

The law outlines stringent accounting, audit, and reporting requirements for public funds.

Presenting the government’s 2024 budget in parliament on Wednesday, Mr. Ofori-Atta stated, “As the First Finance Minister to oversee the implementation of this critical law (Public Financial Management Act, 2016, Act 921), I can confidently say that this Government has been the most transparent and accountable in our history.”

“Over the past seven years, I have laid before this House 55 statutory reports to fulfill the provisions of this law. These include the Annual Report on the Petroleum Funds and the Report on the Utilization of the African Union Levies.”