Electoral Commission (EC) officials in the Ashanti Region have stated that they will ensure the declaration of results that accurately reflect the desires of the New Patriotic Party’s delegates in their presidential election.

The Ashanti Regional Director of the Electoral Commission, Benjamin Bannor Bio, told Citi News on Friday that “We will ensure that the results declared will be a true reflection of the people’s desires who voted.”

He also mentioned that they will exclusively use the Voter’s Album provided by the Elections Committee of the NPP for Saturday’s Presidential primary.

Despite concerns raised by some constituencies regarding the album, he clarified that the Commission would not accept any other album for the polls.

Mr. Bio took the opportunity to advise voters to conduct themselves appropriately to ensure that the polls are conducted freely and fairly.

“The register was compiled according to those who qualify to vote. So in the case of Mampong, only the MP and the MCE are registered. The others are not there because their election has not been scheduled.”

“I would like to advise the delegates that everyone should strive to exhibit good behaviour. As a commission, we are committed to ensuring that the right procedures are followed. What they need to do is show up in large numbers and cast their votes on time. After voting, they can go home, and when it’s time for the closing, they can return to observe the vote counting,” he said.