Several bilateral chambers of commerce have called on the government to offer tax exemptions to their member companies in the 2024 budget. The chambers argue that this would cushion their members and grow the private sector.

The call comes ahead of the budget presentation by Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta on Wednesday, November 15.

Alexander Nortey, president of the Canada Ghana Chamber of Commerce, said the chambers are looking for changes at the ports in terms of demurrage charges and tax exemptions for companies that want to set up industries in Ghana and bring in heavy-duty equipment.

Sekou Coulibaly, president of the French Chamber of Commerce and Industry, also urged the government to address the tax collection approach adopted by the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) towards members of bilateral chambers of commerce.

“We understand the challenges the GRA has to face, but we just hope that it could be done in more fairness, especially understanding the contributions of our members to the growth of the economy,” he said.

Coulibaly added that most member companies are among the highest taxpayers in the country and that putting too much pressure on them could discourage foreign direct investment.