Two individuals, including a seven-month-old baby, sustained injuries after a truck transporting goods collided with shops at Anloga junction in Kumasi, Ashanti region on Friday, November 24, 2023.

The incident occurred around 2 pm when the truck driver, reportedly transporting biscuits and beverages from Tema to Burkina Faso, lost control and crashed into some shops belonging to food vendors and other traders, causing irreparable damage to the shops.

An eyewitness reported that the seven-month-old baby was trapped under the vehicle but was rescued by onlookers and passers-by.

The eyewitness also confirmed that the driver suffered a leg injury, and both individuals have since been rushed to the hospital for treatment.

“I was a bit ahead of the filling station, and suddenly I heard the noise, so we all started running. Unfortunately, all containers along the stretch got damaged. Thankfully, no one was injured except the seven-month-old and the driver who have been sent to the hospital,” said Ama Adutwumwaa, the eyewitness.

Officers from the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service have initiated investigations into the incident, and efforts are underway to tow the truck from the scene.

Accidents are frequent at the Anloga junction intersection, as revealed by the 2022 road safety report, which identifies the intersection as an accident-prone area.