From Manchester City’s tactical battle with Liverpool to Chelsea’s collapse against Newcastle and Arsenal going top of the league, Saturday’s Premier League Roadshow was a massive success.

The BlackBerry Lounge was the venue for Citi FM’s third Roadshow of the season and, right from the start, it proved to be the appropriate location for such huge encounters.

Fans of the Premier League in Tema, Spintex and Lashibi, and surrounding areas turned up in their numbers to interact with the Citi Sports team and banter with other supporters as they were treated to great football, in-depth analysis on the day’s matches and great service from the team at the BlackBerry Lounge.

One fan even walked away with a free meal from the Lounge after a draw.