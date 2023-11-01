The Electoral Commission (EC) will exhibit the provisional voters register from Friday, November 3, 2023, to Tuesday, November 7, 2023, ahead of the District Level Elections (DLE).

The exhibition will take place at all 38,622 polling stations across the country from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the exercise.

The purpose of the exhibition is to allow prospective voters to verify their details, including name, age, sex, and polling station, and to make requests for amendments or inclusions where necessary.

Voters can also object to the names of unqualified voters on the register or request the removal of names of deceased persons, a Deputy Chair of the EC, Samuel Tettey, announced this at a press conference in Accra on Wednesday.

"The exhibition exercise will start at 7 a.m. and end at 6 p.m. throughout the exercise. The purpose of the exhibition exercise is to allow prospective voters to verify details. That is name, age, sex, etc as captured during the registration exercise, and make requests for amendments or insertions where necessary. It will also help voters to know their polling stations on the day of voting," he stated.