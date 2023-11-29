The Juapong District of the Tema Region of the Electricity Company of Ghana has been taking part in the Company’s recent customer service engagement project, dubbed “fix the bill, pay the bill”.

The project, which started on 6th November 2023, seeks to ensure that customers on postpaid meters get their meters read and checked to ensure that they are working as they should.

Additionally, the project sought to ensure that customers who owned the Company for services already rendered were paying up, or risked getting disconnected to avoid piling on debt. The project will come to an end on 11th December 2023.

The Juapong District, which is the youngest District in the Tema Region was commissioned on 1st December 2021 to cater to customers who were hitherto part of the Region’s Krobo District.

The areas under Juapong District include Apegusu, Mpakadan, Asikuma, Nkwakuben, Labolabo, Anum, Dodi, Sebekope, Avedotoe, Adegblevi, Amegame and Porportia, all of whom are on postpaid customers, hence a higher concentration of effort for this project was concentrated in the District.

Speaking on how the exercise has been so far, the Juapong District Manager, Ing. William D. K. A. Ahenkorah remarked that “the exercise has been going on smoothly and customers have been generally supportive”, adding that “there have been few challenges though with regards to non-access to the meters as they are within the compounds of some customers”. To this end, Ing. Ahenkorah said they sometimes visited at different times to check on the integrity of the meters.

With regards to customers who owe the Company for already consumed services, Ing. Ahenkorah admonished and encouraged the customers to endeavour to pay up to avoid disconnection from the supply.

He also added that customers should desist from illegal connections, which is seen by the Company as stealing. To this end, he added that “they can be fined by the Courts, should they be processed for it, as ECG has the mandate to prosecute in such instances”.