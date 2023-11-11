Franklin Cudjoe, the founder and President of IMANI Africa, has warned the NPP not to dwell on Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s northern roots ahead of the 2024 elections.

Speaking on the Big Issue on Citi TV on Saturday, Mr Cudjoe said Northerners are very discerning and would consider the issues of who between Dr Bawumia and NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama will help improve their lives when elected as president.

“If the NPP relies on that and thinks that will become an electoral advantage, and forget about the larger issues of the economy or governance, then they will be in for a shocker. I think it is important that we don’t necessarily dwell on sectarian politics.

“I admit that these things play a role, even in global politics…but I think it is important that we move away from this kind of thing because already it is driving a certain trend that I’m not in favour of,” he said.

Mr Cudjoe’s comments come amid concerns that the NPP is increasingly relying on Dr Bawumia’s northern roots to shore up support in the region after he was elected the flagbearer of the party.

Days after his victory in the presidential primary, key members of the party have suggested that Dr Bawumia will win the northern regions in next year’s election.

However, Mr Cudjoe believes that this strategy is flawed. He argues that Northerners are more interested in electing a president who will improve their lives, regardless of their region of origin.

He added that the NPP should focus on the issues that matter to Northerners, such as poverty, unemployment, and access to education and healthcare.