The European Union (EU) has announced plans to implement a Private Sector Development Programme to address youth unemployment in Ghana, following a 50 million Euro funding agreement with the Ministry of Finance.

Data from the Ghana Statistical Service indicates that over 7 percent of the country’s youth population is unemployed.

Speaking at the 2023 Youth Employment and Entrepreneurship Global Forum to discuss the prospects of the Green Sector in Accra, Programme Manager in charge of employment and education for the European Union Delegation to Ghana, Martha Briyoni, emphasized the need to connect the country’s employment agenda to the Sustainable Development Goals.

“The EU is investing substantially in promoting skills development for decent jobs and to support private sector development…We are ready to launch the private sector development support programme.”

“And it is a programme of about 50 million Euro. We recently signed the financing agreement with the Ministry of Finance, so we are ready to start the implementation next year,” she stated.