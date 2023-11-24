FBNBank Ghana has won four prestigious awards within the last two weeks.

The Bank claimed “the Corporate Governance and Leadership Ethics Award” at the Stellar Performance CEO Awards, “the Banking Brand of the Year Award” at the Ghana Business Awards, “the Banking and Finance Institution of the Year” at the Corporate People’s Choice Award, and “the Best Organisation for Charitable Giving and Philanthropy” at the Sustainability and Social Investment Awards.

The Bank’s first award within the fortnight was an individual one conferred on the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Victor Yaw Asante, at the Stellar Performance CEO Awards, held on Friday, November 10, 2023, at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel.

The Corporate Governance and Leadership Ethics Award presented to Mr. Victor Yaw Asante is to acknowledge and honour individuals who have demonstrated exceptional leadership qualities, adherence to ethical standards, and a commitment to promoting sound corporate governance practices.

The Stellar Performance CEO Awards is an annual event that recognises and celebrates outstanding Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) who have demonstrated exceptional leadership and success in their respective industries. The awards ceremony brings together top executives, business leaders, and industry experts to honour those who have made significant contributions to their organisations and their business as a whole. The award was presented by MamaGa Akua Broni II, Paramount Queen of Taviefe, in the Volta Region and received by Allen Quaye, Head, Retail Banking on behalf of Mr. Victor Yaw Asante.

The second award which was received on behalf of the Bank by Semiu Lamidi, Executive Director and Chief Finance Officer from Mark Okraku Mantey, Deputy Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, acknowledged FBNBank as the Banking Brand of the Year Award at the 6th Ghana Business Awards held on Saturday, November 11, 2023, at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel.

The Ghana Business Awards recognizes and rewards excellence across all sectors in Ghana. The Awards provides a platform to recognize individuals and companies that play a significant role in the growth and development of their business sector while recognising the key functions within the sector that promote growth and sustainability.

The third award claimed by the Bank was for the Banking and Finance Institution of the Year and it was received by Mr. William Amon Neequaye, Head of Commercial Banking from Nii Teiko Oba Ni Ehi I, North Odorkor Mantse, Accra on Friday, November 17, 2023 at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel.

This recognition by the Corporate People’s Choice Awards underlines FBNBank’s commitment to making a positive impact on society. The Corporate People’s Choice Awards is aimed at celebrating and honouring exceptional business entities making meaningful contributions to Ghana’s economy.

FBNBank has over the years actively engaged in various social initiatives, contributing to the betterment of our communities, and this honour acknowledges the Bank’s outstanding contributions to community development, sustainability, and social responsibility.

The fourth recognition of FBNBank’s efforts was as the Best Organisation for Charitable Giving and Philanthropy at the Sustainability and Social Investment Awards on Friday, November 17, 2023 at the Kempinski Hotel. This recognition underscores FBNBank’s unwavering commitment to making a positive impact on society through the Bank’s philanthropic endeavours.

The Best Organisation for Charitable Giving and Philanthropy award acknowledges FBNBank’s outstanding contributions to charitable causes, community development, and its commitment to fostering positive social change. This award was also received by Semiu Lamidi on behalf of FBNBank from Professor Douglas Boateng, Awarding Board Chirman, Sustainability and Social Investment Awards.

Commenting on the awards received by FBNBank, the Managing Director, Mr. Victor Yaw Asante, said, “as we proudly receive these four awards, we are humbled and inspired by our collective dedication at FBNBank. These accolades not only celebrate our achievements but also fuel our commitment to excellence, innovation, and making a positive impact in every aspect of our operations. We stand tall, guided by our unwavering commitment to serving our customers, contributing to society, and setting new benchmarks in the banking industry. We are proud of our achievements and look forward to continuing to deliver exceptional results for our customers and stakeholders and continuing to keep them at the heart of what we do. I believe such awards are meant to encourage people to work harder, and these awards will push and challenge us to do more.”

FBNBank has, in its 27 years of operating in Ghana, remained focused on putting its customers and communities first. This it has sought to do through the rich value and excellence of what the bank contributes to the relationship with its stakeholders as a whole, particularly the customers. FBNBank Ghana is a member of the First Bank of Nigeria Limited Group, which is renowned for its great customer service and general stakeholder engagement garnered over its 129 years of operation. FBNBank Ghana has twenty-four (24) branches, four (4) service points and a network of agents across the country, with over 600 staff. FBNBank offers universal banking services to individuals and businesses in Ghana.