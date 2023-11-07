Former National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Freddie Wosemawu Blay, has praised the government for its handling of the economy.

He indicated that the economy is in a better position than it was in the hands of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He told Citi News‘ Hanson Agyemang that the NPP has been able to continue with its social intervention initiatives despite the global economic debacle.

Mr. Blay expressed optimism that Ghana’s economy will experience an appreciable recovery in 2024.

“The economy, in the hands of the NPP has been far better, irrespective of the challenges that we have faced. In terms of numbers and figures, and so forth, we have not slowed down in our social interventions.”

“The decisions regarding NHIS, Free SHS, road construction, and all other initiatives we embarked on have not been stalled despite the events in Ukraine. We are adapting to the situation, and things are improving. Therefore, by 2024, the economy will show signs of improvement.”

“Just as Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia admitted, we have faced difficulties and are still facing them. However, regardless of these challenges, we are performing better and displaying resilience. People should remain hopeful. We acknowledge that times are tough, but we have not mismanaged or displayed incompetence like the NDC,” Mr. Blay added.