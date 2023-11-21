The Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development has announced plans to assist aquaculture farmers who have suffered losses due to the recent spillage from the Akosombo Dam.

According to the Deputy Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Moses Anim, the government has compiled data on affected farmers and is set to launch a support program to help them resume their businesses.

Anim made the announcement on the sidelines of the 2023 National Fish Festival in Accra, held under the theme “Developing Ghana’s Blue Economy for Sustainable Fisheries Management and National Development.”

“Our technical branch, the Fisheries Commission, has assessed the damage and compiled data on affected farmers,” Anim said. “We are committed to supporting them and helping them get back on their feet.”

The government’s support will include the provision of financial assistance, equipment, and training to help farmers restore their aquaculture facilities and improve their livelihoods.

In the meantime, the National Fisheries Association of Ghana (NAFAG) is urging the government to address challenges that hinder the sustainable management of the fisheries sector.

Acting NAFAG President Simon Agah highlighted the sector’s pivotal role in the national economy and emphasized the need for immediate attention to pressing issues affecting the fishery industry.

“Plastic pollution on beaches, the use of light, illegal nets, and chemicals in fishing are some of the activities that impede the progress of the sector,” Agah said.

He called for intensified efforts to educate and sensitize fishermen on sustainable fishing practices and to ensure compliance with existing regulations.