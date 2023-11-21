Acclaimed Ghanaian sound engineer Hammer of the Last 2 has announced his resignation from A1 Bread to dedicate his time and energy to his highly anticipated musical comeback.

Hammer, known for his exceptional talent in crafting beats for renowned Ghanaian musicians, ventured into the bread industry in 2017, finding a new niche for his entrepreneurial spirit.

However, his passion for music remained unfaltering, and the desire to return to his roots as a music producer burned brightly.

Hammer, known in real-life as Edward Nana Poku Osei confirmed his departure from A1 Bread via a heartfelt statement on Facebook.

The legendary music producer after sharing his excitement for his upcoming album, titled ‘Upper Echelon,’ scheduled for release in early 2024, expressed his gratitude to his fans and supporters, concluding with a message of holiday cheer.

“I’ve been working on my new compilation album for a while now. The album is mostly dominated by the new school artists and blessed by some veteran artists as well. Production commenced around August 2022 and targeted a scheduled release date of April 2023.”

The problem is, that this album’s completion has become protracted due to my trying to balance the demands of my creative process and my day job as Managing Partner and Head of Sales/Marketing at A1 Bread, all whilst simultaneously trying to manage RedEye’s comeback album as well… so I had to make a decision.” He said

He explained extensively, “I am glad to report that A1 Bread has accepted my resignation in good faith to allow me to focus on my return to music, and my decision to resign from my day job will not impact my standing in the company as an equity stakeholder whatsoever.

Ekumfi Juice, on the other hand, isn’t as demanding because we’re only key distributors of the brand; thus, the team will continue serving you the best pineapple juice in the world today.”

