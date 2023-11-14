The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has taken over the distribution of relief items stuck at the South Tongu Assembly, following a viral video from the District Chief Executive (DCE), Seth Kwesi Agbi.

Agbi had previously stated that the South Tongu Assembly was unable to distribute the relief items due to a lack of funds for transportation.

However, after the video went viral, NADMO and some benevolent individuals stepped in to provide resources to help distribute the items to the affected communities.

NADMO director for South Tongu, Collins Avornu, confirmed that the organization had been distributing relief items for the past three weeks since the spillage of the Akosombo Dam.

He dismissed claims that the DCE’s viral video led to the distribution of the relief items.

“We have been distributing items for the last two or three weeks. We didn’t just start the distribution of items,” Mr Avornu said in an interview with Citi News.