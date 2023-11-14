The Editor-in-chief of the Daily Searchlight newspaper, Kenneth Kuranchie says he will reinstitute legal proceedings against the eligibility of former President John Mahama to contest the 2024 general elections.

This follows the dismissal of his suit against Mr Mahama by the Supreme Court.

The Apex Court had indicated that the suit was flawed and lacked the necessary elements to invoke the apex court’s jurisdiction. The case was also said to have been filed out of time.

As such the Supreme Court in dismissing the case also advised the Editor-in-chief of the Daily Searchlight newspaper to thoroughly research the legal field to be better informed before filing such a suit.

But speaking in an interview with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Eyewitness News on Citi FM on Tuesday, Mr Kurancie indicated that he had learnt his lessons and was going to correct them.

He further highlighted that “I still believe that the gravamen of the case that I intend to prosecute still stands. I still believe that the case should be re-prosecuted.”

Mr. Kuranchie had justified his suit against John Dramani Mahama, saying that he is not qualified to contest in the 2024 polls.

Speaking in an interview on Eyewitness News earlier in June 2023, Mr. Kuranchie said the former president was a ward of Parliament and needed its approval before he could contest.

“I am seeking about eight declarations, some of which are picked out of Article 68. Based on Article 68 (2) our former president becomes a ward of Parliament and needs to go to Parliament to seek its approval,” he stated.

Mr Kuranchie said he wanted the Supreme Court to agree that the presidential term was four years and that once a president was out of office, he was still an employee of the state.

He however failed to in his quest to get Mr. Mahama kicked out of the 2024 polls.