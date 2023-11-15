The Minority Caucus in Parliament has indicated that the government has rendered the country highly indebted and is going to exit, leaving the economy bankrupt.

This follows the presentation of the government’s 2024 budget in Parliament by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

Mr. Ofori-Atta, among other things, said that Ghana’s economy, which plummeted in recent years, had begun making modest gains.

But speaking about the presented budget, Minority Leader Cassiel Ato Forson said the once resilient economy handed over by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government was currently on wobbly legs as the NPP government has failed to live up to expectations.

He stressed that the NPP government had left Ghanaians in misery due to the harsh economic state of the country.

“Mr. Speaker, the government will be leaving behind a bankrupt economy. The government will be leaving the country in an ‘ahokyere’ state,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Majority Leader of Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, refuted the assertion made by the Minority Leader by stressing that “the economy was worse under the NDC.”