13,715 delegates are expected to cast their votes in Saturday’s New Patriotic Party primaries in 21 voting centres across the 17 constituencies of the Western Region.

The Western Regional NPP Secretary, Oketekyere Amankwa Afrifa speaking to Citi News in Sekondi on the readiness of the party said four constituencies with more than a thousand delegates including Jomoro, Tarkwa-Nsuaem, Amenfi East and Prestea-Huni-Valley constituencies will each have 2 voting centres.

“I believe that we will all go and make it nice. For everybody to see that the NPP is an organized party. I am praying that we won’t have any violence or untoward behaviour in the region.”

He provided insight into the logistics planning and highlighted that in four constituencies, notably Jomoro, Tarkwa-Nsuaem, Amenfi East, and Prestea-Huni-Valley Constituencies, each boasting of over a thousand delegates, two voting centres have been established to accommodate the substantial voter base.

“And we have four constituencies that have more than a thousand delegates, and they will have two polling centres, that is, Jomoro, Tarkwa-Nsuaem, Amenfi East, and Prestea-Huni-Valley constituencies.”

Afrifa, however, emphasized the importance of delegates adhering to responsible conduct throughout the seven-hour voting window.

He specifically urged them not to congregate at the voting centres in line with current social distancing and health guidelines.