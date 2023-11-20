The Ghana Police Service has announced that they are in hot pursuit of the two suspects who manhandled and brutally assaulted Maxwell Konadu, the head coach of Nsoatreman.

Police, in a statement, said two people have been identified as suspects, and they are on a manhunt for them.

The former Black Stars head coach was beaten to a pulp by some fans of Bofoakwa Tano in the week eleven clash of the Ghana Premier League at the Sunyani Coronation Park.

Nsoatreman held Bofoakwa Tano to a goalless draw, securing the second spot on the league table and staying above Bofoakwa Tano, who has had an impressive start to the 2023/2024 season.

After the final whistle, some fans, displeased with the results, took to the field to attack the referee, Referee Robert Musey, and his assistants and then went ahead to mercilessly beat Maxwell Konadu.

Furthermore, the Ghana Football Association has implemented an immediate temporary ban on Bofoakwa Tano FC from utilizing the Sunyani Coronation Park as its home venue.