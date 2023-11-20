Police have arrested Seidu Musah alias Gaswan in connection with the attack on the coach of Nsoatreman FC, Maxwell Konadu.

The suspect, together with one other person, currently on the run, attacked the coach during a football game on Sunday, 19th November 2023, at the Sunyani Coronation Park.

Police in a statement said Seidu Musah is currently in custody assisting with investigations “while efforts are still ongoing to get the other suspect arrested to face justice, and we will surely get him.”

The former Black Stars head coach was beaten to a pulp by some fans of Bofoakwa Tano in the week eleven clash of the Ghana Premier League at the Sunyani Coronation Park.

Nsoatreman held Bofoakwa Tano to a goalless draw, securing the second spot on the league table and staying above Bofoakwa Tano, who has had an impressive start to the 2023/2024 season.

After the final whistle, some fans, displeased with the results, took to the field to attack the referee, Referee Robert Musey, and his assistants and then went ahead to mercilessly beat Maxwell Konadu.

Furthermore, the Ghana Football Association has implemented an immediate temporary ban on Bofoakwa Tano FC from utilizing the Sunyani Coronation Park as its home venue.