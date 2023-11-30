The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is warning cement manufacturing companies to cease importing polypropylene for bagging cement.

PP is a thermoplastic “addition polymer” made from a combination of propylene monomers. It is used in various applications, including packaging for consumer products, plastic parts for different industries, such as the automotive sector, special devices like living hinges, and textiles.

The EPA stated that the importation of the product violates the agency’s regulations.

Addressing a press conference in Accra on Wednesday, the Executive Director of the EPA, Dr. Henry Kokofu, said his outfit was collaborating with the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to identify such importers.

“The control of the industry’s use of plastic products, particularly PP bags, is more critical and crucial now than ever. The cement manufacturing industry has been known for the use of paper bags, which are degradable and environmentally friendly.”

“However, we have noticed in recent times there have been attempts to change from cement paper bagging to woven PP bags within the industry. And we are sounding caution to industry that this will not be allowed. We will prevent the use of that through the means of law and regulation,” he said.

“The EPA has a responsibility to co-manage, coordinate, protect and safeguard the biophysical environment of the country, including all the various ecosystems,” he said.