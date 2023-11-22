Ya Naa Abubakari Mahama II, the Overlord of the Dagbon Traditional Area, has urged New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to conduct a clean and respectful campaign ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Addressing Dr. Bawumia during a courtesy call, Ya Naa Abubakari Mahama II emphasized the importance of maintaining unity and harmony in the country, regardless of political affiliations.

He reminded Dr. Bawumia that his competitor, former President John Dramani Mahama, is also a son of Dagbon and shares the same aspirations for the country’s development.

“It’s a crucial opportunity for us to showcase our maturity, competence, honesty, and commitment to Ghana’s progress,” Ya Naa Abubakari Mahama II stated, adding “You are my son, Dr. Bawumia, and John Mahama, your competitor, is also my son. Both of you are fully committed to this election.”

The Overlord further stressed that Dr. Bawumia and Mr. Mahama should consider each other as brothers, not adversaries.

“He is not your enemy or rival, but your brother, your elder brother,” Ya Naa Abubakari Mahama II remarked. “As Northerners, we have already won the elections. Whoever wins this trophy is coming home.”