The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Central Region has said that it is ready to receive Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP) Kennedy Ohene Agyapong if he is ready to cross the carpet and join the NDC.

According to the Central Regional Chairman of the NDC, Prof. Kofi Aseidu, the events following the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primary on Saturday are a clear indication that the NPP is not ready to go against its tradition of intimidating its members, especially those from the Central Region.

Prof. Aseidu criticized the NPP government for using the party machinery to support one candidate against the other three candidates who contested in the election.

He urged the Assin Central MP to consider joining the NDC as an illustrious son of the Central Region.

Prof. Aseidu also expressed his belief that the NDC would win the Awutu Senya East Constituency seat in the 2024 general elections, as the incumbent MP, Mavis Hawa Koomson, has lost touch with the people of the constituency.