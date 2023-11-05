The youth wing of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has congratulated Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on emerging as the party’s flagbearer and pledged to support him to lead the party to victory in the 2024 general elections.

In a statement signed and issued by National Youth Organizer Salam Mustapha on Sunday, the youth wing said, “We are excited by Bawumia’s understanding of the many challenges facing the youth of this great country of ours and his vision to tackle them. The national youth wing is fully ready to help achieve these goals and aspirations for the betterment of our young generation.”

The statement also charged all NPP youth to “rise, rise, and stand up for your party and the new flagbearer. Our generation has come, and our time has come. Let us rise and take it. Let us unite our ranks and unite our party. With everyone on board, our combined energies will surpass the power of an atomic bomb and will spur us into victory in 2024.”

Bawumia won the NPP presidential primary on Saturday, setting him up for a showdown with former president and National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer John Dramani Mahama in the 2024 general election.

He defeated three other candidates, including Kennedy Agyapong, the outspoken Assin Central MP; Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, a former Minister of Agriculture; and Francis Addai-Nimoh, a former Mampong MP.