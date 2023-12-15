Brighton and Hove Albion star Tariq Lamptey is gearing up for the third edition of his “2023 Tariq Lamptey Cup,” promising an even more exciting and impactful experience for young footballers.

This U-15 tournament, scheduled for December 23rd at McDan La Town Park, is more than just a competition – it’s a day of community, learning, and giving back.

“The cup is back, and this year will be even better,” Lamptey declared. “There will be a lot of quality on display, and I know it will be great.”

He emphasized that the focus isn’t just on winning, but on enjoyment and fostering a love for the game.

Beyond the pitch, the event promises a holistic experience. Free dental and medical check-ups and educational screenings will be available, alongside bouncy castles and activities for the whole family.

“We have doctors and dentists coming in to do health check-ups and educational screening. The kids are not left out; there will be bouncy castles, making it a family day-out too.”

Addressing the growth of his NGO, Lamptey shared, “We have made progress with the foundation. We are happy and proud and want to keep growing, helping, and impacting as many kids as possible.”

The 2023 Tariq Lamptey Cup is powered by the Tariq Lamptey Foundation.