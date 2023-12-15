The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abdulai Jinapor, has once again defended the controversial mining lease agreement between Ghana and Barari DV for lithium exploration in Ewoyaa, Central Region.

Addressing concerns from Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) and stakeholders about perceived unfavourable terms, Jinapor assured that the agreement prioritizes value addition to Ghana’s green minerals and local participation through listing on the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE).

He emphasized this as a groundbreaking move in the minerals industry when he addressed Civil Society Organizations in Accra, highlighting the commitment to positive outcomes for Ghana.

“This is the first time we’ve signed a mining lease and put in strict measures which say that they would have to retain a significant proportion of the value chain in the country by establishing a chemical plant and refinery here in Ghana.

“It has never happened before. The lease which for me, should give everybody comfort, is fundamentally different from the mining lease agreement signed in the past.”

He added that the government is fully satisfied with the terms of the agreement and seeks the support of the people of Ghana.

Addressing concerns raised by the Paramount Chief of Mankessim, His Eminent Osagyefo Amanfo Edu VI, Jinapor assured him of community engagement with local stakeholders.

He also noted that the 1% community development fund from the Lithium Mining concession is the first of its kind in the mining laws, demonstrating the government’s commitment to local communities.