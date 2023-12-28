Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has expressed profound sadness upon receiving the news of the passing of Apostle Dr Michael Kwabena Ntumy, the former Chairman of the Church of Pentecost from 1998 to 2008.

In a post on Facebook, the NPP Flagbearer highlighted the significant impact that Dr Michael Ntumy had on humanity, deserving the well-deserved accolade of “God’s Chosen General.”

The Vice President recognised the selflessness exhibited by Dr. Ntumy during his tenure as a leader within the Church of Pentecost.

With his wife, Samira Bawumia, Vice President Bawumia extended their heartfelt condolences to the immediate family of Dr Ntumy and the entire Church of Pentecost community.

“I have received with sadness the news of the passing of Apostle Dr. Michael Kwabena Ntumy, Chairman of the Church of Pentecost 1998-2008.

“Apostle Dr Michael Ntumy impacted humanity and deserved the accolade “God’s Chosen General.”

“My wife Samira Bawumia and I extend our sincere condolences to the immediate family and the Church of Pentecost. May the soul of the selfless man rest in the bosom of the Lord.”