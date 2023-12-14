ASA Savings and Loans, through its Mamfe Business Center has donated some learning materials, replaced 4 broken W/C at the boys’ dormitory, and renovated the girls’ and JHS block of the special school.

The school situated in the Akuapem South Municipality of the Eastern Region received 2 packs of pencils, 2 packs of pens, 5 packs of exercise books, and 2 packs of A4 sheets, which form the learning material component.

At a short presentation of the items to the school, the Mamfe Branch Manager of the company, Mr Ebenezer Odoom underscored the need to build the capacity of the younger ones through sound education, and added that this gesture forms part of the company’s corporate social responsibility(CSR).

He emphasized that aside from support to education, the company commits resources towards supporting health facilities, providing safe drinking water and conducting free medical screenings across communities.

The CSR Manager, Richard Nartey said the company was not only interested in making profit but also what it could do in terms of development to its host communities. He disclosed that the organization is socially committed to supporting education in the company’s catchment areas.

He added that education was a critical tool that propelled the progress of societies, and therefore no effort should be spared in giving future leaders a better foundation.

“These students who are physically challenged need special care and attention, and it is of great course that management of ASA has decided to bring in this support,” he disclosed.

The senior housemaster of the school, Mr Daniel Asante, was very grateful for the kind gesture and prayed for God’s blessings on the management and staff of the company. “These items presented will go a long way to solve some of our challenges as an educational institution”.

He asked other benevolent individuals and organizations to come to their aid by providing them with waste bins to manage the sanitation situation, and also renovate their dining hall which has had it roof leaking for some time now.

“We want philanthropic individuals and groups to come and adopt most of our existing buildings so as to give them a facelift”, he added.